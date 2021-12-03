ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City will host a three-day country music concert festival next August, headlined by Luke Bryan and Morgan Wallen. The Tidalwave Music Festival will be held on the beach from Aug. 12-14, 2022.
An additional headliner will be announced in the coming weeks.
See you in Atlantic City, @TidalWaveFest 2022! Passes on sale Mon, Dec 13 at 10am ET https://t.co/uIMq1zJmCe pic.twitter.com/z0mVklPyVs
— Luke Bryan (@lukebryan) December 3, 2021
"We knew we wanted to bring our country music festival concept to the northeast coast but, the location had to be just right," said Brian O'Connell, president of country touring at Live Nation. "The perfect spot by the ocean in Atlantic City. We can't wait until next summer to bring these world-class acts, alongside a tailor-made festival experience."
Also performing will be Lauren Alaina, Blanco Brown, Breland, Travis Denning, Riley Green, Lindsay Ell, Hardy, Jon Langston, Tracy Lawrence, Chase Rice, Runaway June, Elvie Shane, DeeJay Silver, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Lainey Wilson.
Three-day passes will go on sale beginning Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. EST at www.tidalwavefest.com.
