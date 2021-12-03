PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for multiple suspects after a deadly road rage incident on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday.
Philadelphia police said the shooting happened after a car crash. A vehicle driving southbound on the boulevard near Fox Street rear ended the victim's vehicle. The victim, a 21-year-old, was a passenger in the car. He was riding with his brother.
When the victim’s brother pulled over to get the other driver’s information, someone got out and shot the victim at least twice in the torso.
The 21-year-old was pronounced dead just after 7:30 p.m.
“So we know that two shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon. The vehicle that the victim was in was struck two times by gunfire in the rear driver side quarter panel,” Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS3. “And these bullets went through the quarter panel of the vehicle, into the vehicle, through the passenger seat, striking this 21-year old-passenger two times, eventually killing him.”
After the shooting, police said the suspects drove off towards Ridge Avenue and the Schuylkill Expressway. Anyone with information should call 215-686-TIPS.
