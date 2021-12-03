PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get ready to dial some new digits for some phone numbers in Pennsylvania. People in Delaware, Chester, Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton Counties will soon see a new area code.
The state's Public Utility Commission approved new area code 835. All the phone numbers in the affected counties currently start with either 610 or 484.
The approval comes as those areas are expected to run out of the current phone numbers by early 2023.
