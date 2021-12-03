Dr. Jill Biden To Visit COVID Vaccination Clinic At CHOP On Friday
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:COVID, Jill Biden, Local News, Local TV, Pennsylvania News, Philadelphia News
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — First Lady Jill Biden will visit the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Friday to urge the vaccination of children. Dr. Biden will visit the pediatric COVID vaccination clinic.
This is part of President Joe Biden’s nationwide effort to urge parents and guardians to vaccinate children ages 5- to 11-years-old, as well as encouraging booster shots.
Dr. Biden will then leave to visit Oklahoma.
Details about when she will arrive have not been released.