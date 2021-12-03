TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — If your home was damaged by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, you have a little more time to ask for help from the federal government. FEMA announced Friday people in New Jersey now have until Jan. 5 to sign up for financial assistance.
You can get reimbursed for property damage, rental assistance, lost property and anything else not covered by insurance.READ MORE: David Savage Charged After Killing Girlfriend, Opening Fire On Officers At SEPTA Terminal In Upper Darby: DA
Click here to apply for FEMA assistance.