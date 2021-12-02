PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) — Loved ones are remembering Samuel Collington. A gunman shot and killed the Temple University student near campus just days after Thanksgiving.

So many friends and family of Collington gathered at Interboro High School in Prospect Park to honor his life Thursday night. Collington graduated from Interboro in 2018.

His family told Eyewitness News his loss leaves a major hole in the lives of so many people.

“We need to come together, support each other, and lift each other up,” one woman said.

Loved ones remember Collington, the 21-year-old Temple student, as a kind, caring young man who had a bright future ahead of him.

At Temple, Collington enjoyed helping people register to vote and was president of the Political Science Society.

“As he was getting ready to finish college, he was getting ready to apply to law school,” Ann Marie Collington, Sam’s aunt, said.

So many people are here at Interboro High School to remember the life of Samuel Collington. The 21-year-old graduated here in 2018 before heading to Temple @cbsphilly pic.twitter.com/G94DALV71h — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) December 2, 2021

But he’ll never get the chance to graduate in front of family. Police say a gunman shot and killed him following an attempted robbery near his off-campus apartment Sunday afternoon.

The alleged gunman, Latif Williams, turned himself in to Philadelphia police Wednesday night. Only Eyewitness News was there as the 17-year-old suspect was met by family and friends before he was escorted into police headquarters.

On Thursday, Collington’s family reacted to the arrest.

“Just know that the family plans to do whatever it takes to get justice for Sam,” Theresa Collington, Sam’s cousin, said.

Meanwhile, in his final act of selflessness, his family says Collington donated his organs to the Gift of Life so others could live.

Collington will also posthumously receive his undergraduate diploma from Temple.

“Very important for his parents because he did above and beyond what any average student would do,” Ann Marie Collington said.

After the candlelight vigil for Collington, those remembering him will walk to Norwood Public Library.

His funeral is set for Friday.