PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Family and friends came together Thursday evening to remember a 14-year-old shot to death in Feltonville. Samir Jefferson was shot 18 times on Wyoming Avenue while waiting for the bus after school.

It’s been an emotional week for Samir’s family. A vigil and balloon release was held Thursday night for a life cut short.

“Everybody screaming, crying, it’s devastating,” Desiree Goodson, Samir’s mother, said.

Family members say Samir loved music, playing basketball, eating chicken alfredo and was always smiling.

“Samir is a beautiful kid. He’s never angry,” Goodson said.

Samir, a freshman at Thomas Edison High School, was waiting for the bus on the 100 block of West Wyoming Avenue, heading home from school, when he was shot 18 times. The motive behind the shooting is still being investigated.

“They stood over top of my son and my son seen them kill him,” Goodson said.

On Wednesday, police announced the arrests of Quadir Johnson and Kyair Garnett, both 21. They’re being charged with murder, conspiracy, possession of an instrument of crime, reckless endangerment and tampering with evidence.

“I don’t care that the cops locked them up. These people, they’re gonna live forever. They’re gonna get three meals a day, they’re gonna wash, they’re gonna need medication cause of the depression and everything that’s gonna happen to them. That’s not bringing Samir back. Somebody retaliate, that’s not bringing Samir back. I got five other kids I gotta deal with,” Goodson said.

A clearly frustrated police deputy commissioner says additional arrests are pending.

Meanwhile, Samir’s mom says she’s angry at Rite Aid.

“I’m suing Rite Aid. Y’all shoulda never pushed my son out that store. They should’ve never did that. I’m finished,” Goodson said.

A Rite Aid spokesperson denied those allegations in a statement.

“Rite Aid and our Philadelphia associates are saddened and upset over the senseless shooting that occurred near our Rite Aid store on West Wyoming Ave. Our hearts and thoughts are with Samir Jefferson’s family as they grieve this tragedy. As the grieving process continues, it is important we correct a wrong and potentially dangerous message being published online: review of video surveillance at the Rite Aid store, conducted in partnership with the Philadelphia police, confirms that Samir Jefferson did not enter the Rite Aid store nor approach the store entrance during the senseless attack. To be clear, Rite Aid associates did not push him away or seek to obstruct his entry. We share this information because an incorrect understanding of the tragic event creates a safety concern for Rite Aid associates and others supporting the local neighborhood and community. We are cooperating with the local police and officials, and have asked the Philadelphia police to engage Samir’s family and correct misinformation.”

Rite Aid says it will continue to cooperate with police during this ongoing investigation.

A manager for the Philly group Boyz II Men says they, along with the Biggie Smalls Foundation, were touched by this tragedy and reached out with an offer of financial help as the family plans Samir’s funeral.