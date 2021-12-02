PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot multiple times early Thursday morning while going to visit family in Frankford, Philadelphia police said. The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Worth Street around 12:30 a.m.
The department said officers found the victim, a 39-year-old man, inside his car. He is now in stable condition.
The victim told investigators two gunmen came up to him after he parked his car and opened fire.
"And two males approached the car on both sides and fired multiple shots, striking the victim who just parked the vehicle, so he was sitting in the driver's seat," Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS3. "Based on ballistic evidence, we know at least 20 shots were fired from a large caliber, semi-automatic weapon."
Investigators are now checking multiple surveillance cameras in the neighborhood.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here