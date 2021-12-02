METUCHEN, N.J. (CBS) — Governor Phil Murphy is slated to make an announcement Thursday on New Jersey gun safety. The governor will be joined by Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, Assemblywoman Joanne Downey, and Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck.
Metuchen Mayor Jonathan Busch, Newark Community Street Team Director Aqeela Sherrills, and Moms Demand Action NJ State Legislative Lead Jennifer Berrier Gonzales will also be in attendance.READ MORE: Suspect In Custody After Shootout With SEPTA Police Outside Terminal In Upper Darby
The briefing will take place at 10:30 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will make a gun safety announcement
- When: Thursday, Dec. 2
- Time: 10:30 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.