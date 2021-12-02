CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania SPCA is investigating a horrific act of animal cruelty along the Delaware River waterfront.

Someone shot and killed two cats at the Pier 80 Colony in South Philadelphia.

Caretakers feed those cats and provide veterinary services.

They found the dead cats on Nov. 8.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the PSPCA.