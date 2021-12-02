PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania SPCA is investigating a horrific act of animal cruelty along the Delaware River waterfront.
Someone shot and killed two cats at the Pier 80 Colony in South Philadelphia.Samir Jefferson's Mother Speaks Out After 14-Year-Old Shot 18 Times, Killed In Feltonville
Caretakers feed those cats and provide veterinary services.READ MORE: Family, Friends Hold Candlelight Vigil For Slain Temple University Student Samuel Collington
They found the dead cats on Nov. 8.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia City Council Unanimously Approves Bill To Legalize Outdoor Dining Structures
Anyone with information is being asked to call the PSPCA.