TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Republican lawmakers on Thursday scorned statehouse rules requiring proof of either COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test to enter the building and sought to halt the mandate with a lawsuit.

Assembly and Senate Republicans, who are in the minority, sued late Wednesday seeking to stop the requirement and set the stage for a confrontation with law enforcement officials. That’s because both chambers have scheduled votes for the afternoon, when legislators are expected to gather to cast their votes.

GOP Assembly member Brian Bergen walked into the statehouse complex unstopped by officials and didn’t show proof required under the policy set by the State Capitol Joint Management Commission, the panel made up of administration and legislative officials that sets rules for the building.

“It’s unfair and completely discriminatory policy. they’re essentially creating two classes of people, vaccinated and unvaccinated,” he said in an interview.

Legislators who don’t follow the protocol won’t be permitted into the legislative chambers, according to Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin’s spokesperson Kevin McArdle, who added that leaders have spoken with state police and the attorney general’s office.

Bergen said that the chamber doors had been locked but that he anticipates they will be unlocked ahead of planned votes on Thursday.

“When they do open the chamber doors, it’s my intent to walk in there and do my job unless I’m physically stopped,” he said.

It’s unclear whether any other Republican lawmakers were taking a similar stand. The incoming leaders of the Assembly and Senate minority caucuses in the new sessions, which starts in January, sued to block the order laid out in a November resolution from the joint commission.

“The policy set forth in the Resolution constitutes unprecedented overreach by a state agency,” the lawsuit contends.

Kevin Drennan, the chair of the commission, declined through a spokesperson to comment on the suit.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has instituted similar requirements for state workers. On Monday, he decried the GOP’s opposition to the statehouse.

“This is not just, you need to be vaccinated or show proof of a negative test. (They’ve) actually got rapid tests at the statehouse, so there’s no burden whatsoever on anybody outside of that, and I think anybody who is messing with this is being completely reckless,” Murphy said.

The disagreement comes as congressional Republicans opposed to President Joe Biden’s vaccination rules in Congress are poised to stall a must-pass funding bill. The Biden administration has pursued vaccine requirements on several groups of workers, but the effort is facing one setback after another in legal cases.

Thursday’s voting sessions are the first of the lame duck period, the timeframe between November’s election and the start of the new term in January. Republicans picked six seats in the Assembly and netted one in the Senate. Murphy won a much narrower victory against his GOP rival than many expected in a contest that centered in part on his handling of the pandemic.

