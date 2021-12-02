PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a lot of buzz about one of our own in the entertainment industry and it’s all good. Eyewitness News anchor Ukee Washington talked to Kevin Hart about it.
Hart is starring in a seven-part series on Netflix. But in this project, Hart flips the script.
It's a dramatic thriller, a murder mystery called "True Story." But does it mirror in any way Hart's life and career? Here's what he told Ukee.
“That’s the beauty of the artistic approach, right? How can I mess with your mind as an audience? By giving you a life that’s parallel in some degree to mine but not giving the character a name,” Hart said.
The character's name is just "Kid." He's a comedian from Philadelphia making a "tour stop gone horribly wrong" in his hometown.
