Surveillance Photos Released Of Suspects Wanted For Stealing $20K Worth Of Merchandise From Ulta Beauty Store In Lower Macungie Township

LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – The search is on for five masked suspects who police say were seen on camera robbing the Ulta Beauty store in Lower Macungie Township. Police say they walked into the store with bags on Monday.
They then filled them with $20,000 worth of merchandise and left the store.
The men got away in a dark-colored sedan.
Call police if you have any information.