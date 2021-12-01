PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two suspects are behind bars for the murder of 14-year-old Samir Jefferson, who was shot nearly 20 times. The shooting occurred in Feltonville in the afternoon on Monday.
Samir was shot and killed while waiting for the bus after school.
Police say Jefferson was shot 18 times.
Detectives are still searching for three other suspects.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.