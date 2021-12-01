PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after Philadelphia police say he was ambushed while sitting in his car in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Lambert Street.
Authorities said the 36-year-old victim was in a parked car when someone fired into it. The department said a total of 10 shots were fired at the car.
The victim tried to escape by running into a friend's home nearby. He collapsed in the living room and later died.
There are no arrests at this time.
