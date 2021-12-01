PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and players will speak to the media ahead of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. Earlier this week, the Eagles fell to the New York Giants. The Birds are currently 5-7 this season.
The briefing will take place at 11:30 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Head coach Nick Sirianni and players speak to media ahead of Sunday’s game.
- When: Wednesday, Dec. 1
- Time: 11:30 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.