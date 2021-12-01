PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cheryl Bettigole with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health will provide a COVID update Wednesday morning. The update will also focus on the city’s response to the virus.
The briefing will take place at 10 a.m.
