PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a 17-year-old who they say shot and killed a Temple University student over the weekend. Authorities announced Wednesday that Latif Williams is wanted for murder
Police said Williams shot and killed 21-year-old Samuel Sean Collington Sunday on North Park Avenue in North Philadelphia. The Temple student was at an off-campus apartment complex when the shooting happened. Authorities said it was an attempted robbery.
BREAKING: Philadelphia Police are searching for Latif Williams, 17. Investigators say he is wanted for murder in connection to the fatal shooting of Temple University student Samuel Collington, 21. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/xOxo2UYxhJ
Williams, of the 4400 block of North 11th, has prior charges according to court records.
Police sources on Tuesday told CBS3 Latif Williams matched the description of the suspect on four other carjacking investigations.
He is said to be 5'5″ tall, weighs 170 pounds, has a medium complexion brown eyes and brown hair.
