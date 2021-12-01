PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A former official with the Phoenixville Area School District is facing a federal embezzlement charge after the Department of Justice says he took more than $90,000 in school funds. Christopher Gehris, 46, is charged with one count of embezzlement.
According to the U.S Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Gehris was the Director of Finance and business manager for the school district between Nov. 2013 and July 2019. Federal officials said Gehris took funds from the district’s bank accounts and made unauthorized payments to himself, all the while fabricating receipts.
Gehris took more than $90,000 intended for student sporting events, field trips, and summer programs.
“The defendant allegedly stole nearly $100,000 from a public school district, money which was specifically allocated for student activities meant to enhance their educational experience,” said U. S. Attorney Arbitter Williams. “Criminals that embezzle public money from schools are ripping off hundreds of students while also ripping off all taxpayers who fund them.”
Gehris could face a maximum possible sentence of 10 years in prison if convicted. There would also be a $250,000 fine.