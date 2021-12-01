PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For almost 50 years, a Philadelphia organization has been giving children the gift of music. Eyewitness News caught up with them and their unique giveaway this week.

In Spring Garden, a humble warehouse space is a wonderland for teachers. It’s here that Musicopia gave away instruments.

“Music teachers and administrators can make an appointment, come select the instruments they are looking for, for their schools and then take them and have them,” Catherine Charlton, the executive director of Musicopia, told CBS3.

Musicopia provides music education for children whose schools can’t offer one.

“The schools often don’t have a budget for the instruments, or it takes a long time to get that process, individual students who can’t afford to rent an instrument,” Charlton said.

Musicopia also collects instruments and refurbishes them. This is the first year they’re holding giveaway days, and there are other programs throughout the year.

“We also provide teachers into schools where we’re teaching instrumental music,” Charlton said.

Musicopia estimates they have given away $1 million worth of music equipment in the last 10 years — 5,800 instruments. If you have an unwanted instrument, you can help.

“We have a network of drop-off sites throughout the city and the suburbs, 13 locations at the moment,” Charlton said.

There’s no sweeter gift than the sound of music.