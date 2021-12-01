PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in a case that could decide the future of abortion rights. Also on Wednesday, 16 Philadelphia-area breweries rolled out a new beer to mark this pivotal day in the abortion debate.
It's called Our Choice.
Triple Bottom Brewing on Spring Garden Street says proceeds from Our Choice beer sales will go to the Abortion Liberation Fund of Pennsylvania.
Evil Genius says Our Choice is an IPA made with “grapefruity, tangeriney goodness.”

The goal of the organization is to protect and expand abortion access for people living in poverty throughout the Philadelphia area.