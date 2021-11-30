PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police confirm they are “finalizing” the ID of a person of interest in the homicide of Temple University student Samuel Sean Collington, who was killed during an attempted robbery over the weekend. Police say they have obtained surveillance video capturing the deadly shooting.

BREAKING: Philadelphia Police confirm they are “finalizing” the ID of a person of interest in homicide of Temple U. student Samuel Collington; confirm they have obtained surveillance video capturing the deadly shooting. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/vbgh60EUXt — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) November 30, 2021

The 21-year-old Temple University student was shot twice in the chest following an attempted robbery near his off-campus apartment on Sunday. He was found on the 2200 block of Park Avenue just after 1 p.m.

Collington is being remembered as a kind, caring young man who had a bright future ahead of him.

There is an overall feeling of shock and sadness as people who knew Sam say he was passionate and hardworking. His mother says they will not stop until they get justice.

“Sam was absolutely an amazing, amazing individual,” his mother said.

Surrounded by loved ones — her voice quivering — Molly Collington read a statement about her beloved son Samuel Sean Collington.

“We just want justice for Sam. The answer to any questions is just justice for Sam and we will not stop until his killer is brought to justice,” his mother said.

Set to graduate in December, Sam’s resume included being president of his class, an Eagle Scout, being in National Honor Society, band, and an intern at City Hall.

“Bubbly, funny, a big jokester, highly intelligent, highly motivated and just someone who really wanted to make a difference,” student Kendall Stephens said.

His death adds to a troubling narrative regarding safety around the university. In November, school officials say an 18-year-old was fatally shot near campus while walking with his girlfriend.

“If I had to do over, I’d probably look at a different university all together, nothing against Temple,” one student told CBS3.

“I think that’s a ridiculous notion,” Stephens said. “I think Temple is a great place to be, it’s still safe. We have 30,000 students. This is an incident that’s unfortunate but it’s not a situation that’s happening rapidly to Temple students day in and day out.”

The family says they are working to offer a reward to help find his killer.

In the meantime, a vigil is happening later this week. CBS3 will have those details when arrangements are made.

CBS3’s Jasmine Payoute and Joe Holden contributed to this report.