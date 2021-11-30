PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The start of meteorological winter kicks off Wednesday, but winter weather arrived a day early before the unofficial start to the winter season. Light snow showers are making their way across the northern half of the region Tuesday.
Grassy surfaces across the Lehigh Valley, Bucks County, and the Pocono Mountains could pick up about a half-inch of snow. A few flying flurries or spotty rain showers could sneak into our suburbs and pass I-95 through late afternoon.
Radar is looking a lot more ominous than what is actually happening! A lot of the snow you see is evaporating before hitting the ground, thanks dry air. There are flurries in and around the Lehigh Valley including Bethlehem. Not a huge snow maker for us but it sure is pretty❄️😍 pic.twitter.com/9gham4Vnot
— Llarisa Abreu (@LlarisaAbreu) November 30, 2021
Otherwise, Tuesday in Philadelphia promises to be cold, breezy, and mostly dry.
On average, the first day of measurable snow in Philadelphia is Dec. 9.
The cold January-like weather continues through Wednesday before we briefly warm up on Thursday.
By the weekend temperatures head back into the 40s!