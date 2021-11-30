CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By Llarisa Abreu
Filed Under:Local News, Philadelphia News, Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The start of meteorological winter kicks off Wednesday, but winter weather arrived a day early before the unofficial start to the winter season.  Light snow showers are making their way across the northern half of the region Tuesday. 

Philadelphia Weather: Change Of Light Snow Showers In Pennsylvania As Meteorological Winter Begins Wednesday

Grassy surfaces across the Lehigh Valley, Bucks County, and the Pocono Mountains could pick up about a half-inch of snow. A few flying flurries or spotty rain showers could sneak into our suburbs and pass I-95 through late afternoon.  

READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Should You Expect Another Relief Payment?

Otherwise, Tuesday in Philadelphia promises to be cold, breezy, and mostly dry.   

READ MORE: Teen Victim Speaks Out For First Time Following Racially Motivated Attack Aboard SEPTA Train

On average, the first day of measurable snow in Philadelphia is Dec. 9.  

Philadelphia Weather: Change Of Light Snow Showers In Pennsylvania As Meteorological Winter Begins Wednesday

The cold January-like weather continues through Wednesday before we briefly warm up on Thursday. 

MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Police To ID Person Of Interest In Deadly Shooting Of Temple Student Samuel Collington, Confirm They Have Surveillance Video Of Shooting

By the weekend temperatures head back into the 40s!