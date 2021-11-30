Philadelphia Firefighters Rescue 2 People From Fairmount House Fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A raging inferno trapped two people in a house in Fairmount early Tuesday morning. Firefighters arrived around 1 a.m. and quickly went to work and saved them from the home on North 22nd Street.

The home on the corner is destroyed. Crews still remain on-site investigating what led to the fire and they are continuing to check for hotspots.

Eyewitness News obtained cell phone video from a neighbor as the fire happened in Fairmount.

The home was engulfed in flames.

When firefighters arrived around 1 a.m., they said a 32-year-old woman was standing on the roof. Crews then immediately went into rescue efforts. Inside the home was also a 79-year-old man. Both the woman and man were transported to Jefferson Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Also, during the rescue, a firefighter fell and he’s being treated at Temple Hospital.

The man who shot the cell phone video says he’s happy his neighbors are just getting a second chance at life. He tells Eyewitness News they plan to start a GoFundMe to help the family recover from the fire.