PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials with the Philadelphia Fire Department and Philadelphia Gas Works are investigating a possible gas explosion inside a home in the 800 block of Jackson Street in South Philly.

@PhillyFireDept and @MyPGW on scene of a what’s being investigated as a possible gas explosion inside a home on Jackson Street in South Philly. Waiting to hear from the Fire Marshall. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/rHbNw6nUsl — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) December 1, 2021

According to officials, PGW was called to the scene by the fire department after firefighters responded to a call around 6:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Jackson Street.

PGW says there was no fire, but investigators are looking into a possible gas explosion.

Officials say six properties — five on Jackson Street and one on 8th Street — were evacuated and the gas to those properties has been turned off.

Neighbors describe smelling gas after a loud explosion as crew remain on scene. @CBSPhilly https://t.co/VpdLT2YVOE pic.twitter.com/Zn6NDyVnM5 — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) December 1, 2021

Neighbors described smelling gas after a loud explosion.

No injuries have been reported.

Coco the pup lives one door away from explosion and her owners were able to get her just a few minutes ago. @CBSPhilly https://t.co/Ys3Mpm6f2O pic.twitter.com/qGkEXomqK5 — Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) December 1, 2021

The cause has yet to be identified as officials remain on the scene investigating.

