By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials with the Philadelphia Fire Department and Philadelphia Gas Works are investigating a possible gas explosion inside a home in the 800 block of Jackson Street in South Philly.

According to officials, PGW was called to the scene by the fire department after firefighters responded to a call around 6:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Jackson Street.

PGW says there was no fire, but investigators are looking into a possible gas explosion.

Officials say six properties — five on Jackson Street and one on 8th Street — were evacuated and the gas to those properties has been turned off.

Neighbors described smelling gas after a loud explosion.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause has yet to be identified as officials remain on the scene investigating.

