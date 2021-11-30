Hundreds Of Gloucester Township School Teachers Protest For New Contract: 'I Feel Taken Advantage Of'

SICKLERVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Gloucester Township school teachers are rallying for a new contract. Hundreds of teachers gathered for a protest outside Mullen Middle School in Sicklerville Monday night.
Dozens of parents joined them to show their support ahead of the school board meeting.
The teachers have been working without a contract since June 30th. Wages and health care are the main sticking points.
They say the pandemic has made their jobs challenging.
"I love this community," Angel Stevenson, a teacher, said. "I love the students and families I work with, and my neighbors and friends at Gloucester Township. But I no longer feel love or appreciated back, I feel taken advantage of."
The superintendent says the district remains at the bargaining table and wants to reach an agreement.