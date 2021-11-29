PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a teen was shot nearly 20 times and killed in North Philadelphia Monday afternoon. It happened outside of a Rite Aid on the 100 block of West Wyoming Avenue around 3:30 p.m. in the city’s Feltonville neighborhood.
Police say the boy, approximately 15 or 16 years old, was shot 18 times throughout his body. He was later pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.READ MORE: Philadelphia City Council Calling On SEPTA To Take Action After Several Violent, High-Profile Incidents On Transit System
No arrests have been made.
The most recent homicide comes after Philadelphia surpassed 500 homicides in 2021 last week.
