Officials Hold 'People Over Politics' Press Conference To Call For Changes In Rules For Pennsylvania Politicians

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Monday at City Hall in Philadelphia, officials called for changes in rules for Pennsylvania politicians. State Representative Jared Solomon and city councilmember Maria Quinones Sanchez call the proposal “People Over Politics.”
The proposal comes in the wake of guilty verdicts against labor leader John Dougherty and city councilmember Bobby Henon in their bribery and corruption trial.
The coalition wants to consider public financing of elections, and restrictions on outside employment for public officials, among other changes.
