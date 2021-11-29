PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy is dead after being shot eight times in North Philadelphia Sunday night. The victim was identified as Kanye Davis, police say.
The shooting happened in the 400 block of Diamond Street at 8 p.m.Temple University Student Samuel Sean Collington Killed In Off-Campus Shooting In North Philadelphia
The department said officers found the victim with eight gunshot wounds throughout the body inside a Nissan. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.READ MORE: Philadelphia City Council Set To Hold Hearing Over SEPTA Safety Concerns Monday
No arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: TSA Confiscates Loaded Handgun From Man At Philadelphia International Airport
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here