By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy is dead after being shot eight times in North Philadelphia Sunday night. The victim was identified as Kanye Davis, police say.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of Diamond Street at 8 p.m.

The department said officers found the victim with eight gunshot wounds throughout the body inside a Nissan. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No arrests have been made.

