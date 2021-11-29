BORDENTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — Chopper 3 was over a serious accident in Bordentown, Burlington County. It happened at Route 30 North at Taconic Road.
An SUV collided with a tractor-trailer and is partially under the trailer.

Route 130 North is closed in this area.
There’s no word yet on any injuries.