West Chester Barbershop, The Shop On Market Street, Hosts Second Annual Shave-Off For Charity

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — We’ve heard of no shave November. But how about blue beards for charity?
The Shop on Market Street in West Chester hosted the second annual shave-off on Saturday.
Some Chester County police officers have been growing their facial hair since October!
On Saturday, they shaved it all off. They also donated $100 each. The Shop says 100% of the proceeds will go to various local causes.
"We also do socks for the season, and we have all of our clients bring in a package of unopened socks and we donate it to local charities in Chester County," Ashly White, co-owner of The Shop, said.
If you would like to donate, you can drop off a pair of socks in the bin at the front of The Shop on Market Street.