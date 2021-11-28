West Chester Barbershop, The Shop On Market Street, Hosts Second Annual Shave-Off For Charity

CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — We’ve heard of no shave November. But how about blue beards for charity?

The Shop on Market Street in West Chester hosted the second annual shave-off on Saturday.

Some Chester County police officers have been growing their facial hair since October!

On Saturday, they shaved it all off. They also donated $100 each. The Shop says 100% of the proceeds will go to various local causes.

“We also do socks for the season, and we have all of our clients bring in a package of unopened socks and we donate it to local charities in Chester County,” Ashly White, co-owner of The Shop, said.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off a pair of socks in the bin at the front of The Shop on Market Street.