PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old Temple University student is dead after a Sunday afternoon shooting in North Philadelphia, the school confirmed. The shooting happened in the 2200 block of North Park Avenue around 1:32 p.m.

According to Philadelphia police, 21-year-old Samuel Sean Collington, from Prospect Park, Pennsylvania, was shot twice in the chest and later died at the hospital.

Temple University released the following statement to CBS3:

“Temple University is deeply saddened to confirm that a student was found off-campus at 2252 North Park Avenue (Park and Dauphin) this afternoon with gunshot wounds. The student was taken to Temple University Hospital and was initially in critical care, but was pronounced dead a short time later. The Philadelphia Police Department is still gathering information regarding the incident. Notification of the student’s family and friends is still pending, so we will not release the student’s identity at this time. This is a tragedy in every sense of the word. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family, friends and the entire Temple community during this tremendously difficult time.”

Philadelphia police are investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made.

