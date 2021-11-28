PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double shooting Saturday night in Philadelphia’s West Kensington section has left two men hospitalized, police say. The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. on the 2700 block of Mutter Street.
A 20-year-old man was shot twice in his right thigh, according to police. The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.
The second victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot twice in the chest, four times in the thigh, and twice in the buttocks, police say. He was also transported to Temple Hospital and placed in stable condition.
No arrest has been made and no weapon has been recovered.
