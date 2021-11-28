PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Jalen Hurts threw three interceptions Sunday as the Eagles lost to the New York Giants, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium. The loss makes the Eagles 5-7 on the season.

The Eagles (5-7) were their own worst enemy. They had four turnovers, with running back Boston Scott losing a fumble that Julian Love recovered at the New York 40 with 1:34 to play.

The Eagles had one more chance in the final 1:11. They got a first down at the Giants 27 and had to spike the ball. Hurts threw three passes and nearly had Jalen Reagor for a TD on second down with a sideline pass the receiver got his hands on before dropping. A pass to Reagor at the goal line on fourth-and-10 also was incomplete.

Hurts struggled for most of the game against the Giants. He completed 14 of his 31 passes for 129 yards and three interceptions. He also had 77 rushing yards.

Boston Scott had 64 rushing yards on 15 carries and a touchdown, but he had a brutal fumble late in the fourth quarter that sealed the victory for the Giants. Miles Sanders had 64 rushing yards on nine carries.

Chris Myarick, the former Temple walk-on, scored the Giants’ lone touchdown on a pass from Daniel Jones in the third quarter.

INJURIES

Eagles center Jason Kelce missed the second quarter with a knee injury and returned in the third. He made his 117th consecutive regular-season start. Two holding penalties by backup Nate Herbig hurt on the last drive of the half, including one that nullified a 21-yard TD run by Scott.

The Giants saw DBs Adoree Jackson (quad) and Holmes (chest) leave the game. Holmes had the first interception.

The Eagles will play the New York Jets next week at 1 p.m. at MetLife Stadium.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.