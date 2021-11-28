PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson, an animal advocate with the PSPCA, discusses how to help fearful dogs. Some of the ways to help fearful dogs are to let the dogs have space, let them greet the guests first and give them the option to avoid the situation, among others.
“You need to give them the option to avoid what scares them,” Erickson said. “You can help them by just trying to understand their perception of the situation.”
