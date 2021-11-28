PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Philadelphia police officers and a civilian are injured after a crash in North Philadelphia. The accident happened near North 22nd Street and West Lehigh Avenue around 1:35 p.m.
According to the department, the officers were driving eastbound on West Lehigh Avenue with lights and sirens. They crashed into a white Chrysler 200 in the intersection.
Both cars have moderate damage, the department said. Both officers have non-life threatening injuries and are in the hospital.
A female civilian who complained of side paid was also taken to the hospital.
The crash is still under investigation.