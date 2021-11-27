Dozens Of Mom-And-Pop Shops In Manayunk Prepare For Small Business Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The deals continue Saturday morning, as holiday shoppers prepare to head out of the door. And Saturday is all about keeping it local — it’s Small Business Saturday.

On Main Street in Manayunk, there are dozens of mom-and-pop shops to choose from. Small Business Saturday is all about supporting local, independently-owned businesses.

According to the Small Business Association, small businesses create two-thirds of new jobs in the United States. They also account for 44% of economic activity in the country.

It’s been a rough year and a half for many of the businesses in Manayunk.

First, there was the lockdown because of the pandemic and then in September, the remnants of Hurricane Ida left parts of Manayunk under several feet of water.

Pat Feeney, the owner of Main Street Music who is celebrating 30 years in business, said his business has been doing well, despite the pandemic.

“We have gotten a lot of new customers in the last year-and-a-half since the pandemic,” Feeney said. “When we reopened after the pandemic, it seemed like a lot of people bought turntables. We were doing very well, and business has been good, especially early on because people didn’t have anything else to spend their money on because there were no bars or restaurants. Especially in our case, concerts, so we were getting a lot of the people’s music money, rather than concert tickets and stuff like that, so it’s been good since surviving the pandemic.”

Small Business Saturday launches later this morning.

But the hope is that you’ll continue to support these businesses throughout the holiday season and beyond.