PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Fire crews are on the scene of a multi-car crash that ended with a car in flames and a power outage. The incident happened on Frankford Avenue around 5:27 p.m.
CBS3 obtained video and photos from the scene, where the flames of the car fire are visible over a fence.
According to the Philadelphia Fire Department, both fire crews and Philadelphia police responded to the crash. One car hit a PECO pole. When officials arrived, the second car was on fire.
Officials told CBS3 a 64-year-old woman was taken to the hospital. There is no word on her condition.
There is an electrical outage reported in the area due to the accident.