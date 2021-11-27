WEST CALN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A 27-year-old man was shot and killed and another man was injured during a shooting at the Coatesville Moose Lodge in West Caln Township early Saturday morning, police say. The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. outside the Moose Lodge.
There’s been no word on the condition of the 31-year-old who was injured during the shooting. The two identities of the victims have not been released at this time.
If you have any information about the shooting, contact Chester County Detective Robert Balchunis at 610-344-5341.