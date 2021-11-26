PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a warm and mostly sunny Thanksgiving, the rain and cold air return for Black Friday. Turkey Day wrapped up with some overnight showers.
Any shower activity will end by 7 a.m. to make for a dry Black Friday, but hold on tight to those shopping bags, as whipping winds will prevail through the day.
Additionally, on Friday, plan for the arrival of winter-like weather that will settle in for the weekend across the Delaware Valley. Highs will struggle to reach the mid-40s and wind chills will fall to near freezing by late afternoon.
Blustery conditions persist into Small Business Saturday as will the cold conditions. Expect wind chills in the teens across much of Pennsylvania Saturday morning and low 20s across New Jersey and Delaware.
By Sunday, we may see our first snowflakes of the season with a chance for rain and snow showers to close out the holiday weekend.