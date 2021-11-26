CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local News, Local TV, Pennsylvania News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old man is hospitalized after Philadelphia police say he was shot three times. The incident happened in the 4400 block of Brown Street.

Police said the shooting happened around 9:32 a.m. Officers found the victim with gunshot wounds to the chest and lower body.

He is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.

Authorities have made an arrest in the shooting. They also found a gun at the shooting scene.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here