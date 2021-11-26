PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old man is hospitalized after Philadelphia police say he was shot three times. The incident happened in the 4400 block of Brown Street.
Police said the shooting happened around 9:32 a.m. Officers found the victim with gunshot wounds to the chest and lower body.
He is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.
Authorities have made an arrest in the shooting. They also found a gun at the shooting scene.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here