PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for a suspect after they say she robbed the Wells Fargo Bank in Logan Square. The incident happened around 11:18 a.m. Friday at the Market Street bank.
Authorities said the woman, who is believed to be around 40- to 50-years-old, walked into the bank and demanded money via a note. She ran westbound on Market Street after taking around $4,000.
Police said she is 5’6″ and 170 pounds. She has bumps on her right eye and was wearing all black at the time of the robbery.
There are no reported injuries at this time.