PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have identified the 55-year-old woman who was shot and killed in South Philadelphia earlier this week, becoming the city’s 500th homicide of 2021. The shooting happened Wednesday in the 2200 block of South 7th Street.
Police said 55-year-old Eloise Harmon, of Jackson Street, was shot five times in the chest. Surveillance video caught Harmon running for her life and screaming for help.
Another angle captures a man, who police said is the woman's estranged husband, casually walking away after shooting her. She later died at the hospital.
Authorities said there have been no arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here