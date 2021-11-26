WHITEHALL, Pa. (CBS) — A juvenile passenger in a car was shot in what appeared to be a road rage incident in Lehigh County.
Police say 18-year-old Christopher Bencosme fired several shots at the car at 3rd and Grape Streets in Whitehall on Thanksgiving night.
Authorities say it was the result of an incident that happened on Route 22.
Investigators say the injured passenger, who is under 18 years old, is expected to recover.
Bencosme is facing several charges, including aggravated assault.