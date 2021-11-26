CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Businesses across the tri-state area are getting ready to open their doors for Black Friday. Eyewitness News is at Cherry Hill Mall Friday morning as they opened their doors at 6 a.m.

The store itself is empty now, but it won’t be like that for much longer.

Lisa Wolstromer, the senior marketing manager for the mall, told CBS3 it will be one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

“It is Black Friday, our retailers have a lot of great deals and promotions, and consumers are ready to come back to in-person shopping,” she told CBS3’s Howard Monroe. “Also, shopping early this year because of supply chain issues, so we expect today to be a very busy day.”

Wolstromer said things have definitely changed when it comes to post-Thanksgiving shopping.

“Retailers were closed yesterday, and the past couple of years they’ve been open on Thanksgiving which shifted Black Friday shopping,” she said. “But because they were closed yesterday and people want to get their holiday shopping done early this year, we do expect Black Friday to be more traditional than it has been in the past.”

The National Retail Federation says two-thirds of Americans have already started holiday shopping. They say the trend started long before the pandemic, but it’s fueled this year by supply chain issues.

They’re expecting this year to be a record-breaking holiday season. Americans are expected to spend $28.1 billion, the highest since 2018.ff

Cherry Hill Mall opens at 6 a.m.