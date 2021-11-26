BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A 10-year-old boy is dead after the Berks County District Attorney said he was shot during target practice on Thanksgiving Day. District Attorney John Adams said the incident happened at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the child’s home in Hereford Township.
Adams said the shooter “was known to the child” and has been interviewed by Pennsylvania State Police. “The individual was target shooting at the time,” Adams said.
The circumstances around the shooting are still under investigation.
An autopsy was scheduled for Friday morning.