PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Thanksgiving holiday is all about celebrating with loved ones, and that was definitely on display at this year’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The celebration full of fun and wonder — and also long overdue.

What a better way to personalize the Thanksgiving Day parade than with some Eagles cheer? Dancers shared moves alongside drummers on the parade route. It was exciting to see performances for the whole family.

It is the oldest Thanksgiving Day parade in the nation and something worth celebrating, especially after last year’s cancellation.

To help keep visitors safe, masks were recommended for onlookers. Dunkin’ not only handed out masks but also hats to help keep people warm on this beautiful fall day.

CBS3 spotted families sipping on hot chocolate, coffee , you name it. Because after standing still for a while, you start feeling the chill in the air.

Whether a family tradition or their first time here on the parkway for Thanksgiving, it was a great time for the folks who spoke to CBS3.

“People have playing music, and it’s a good time. It’s nice being out the house,” Shania Bennett of South Philadelphia said. “To experience people. I didn’t realize how much I miss people since last year.”

“It’s nice being here. I remember when it was on Market Street. Go into Fumbles. So it’s nice. It’s fantastic having it back,” Jim Leddy of Havertown said.

The parade is wrapping up at the end of the parkway, but drivers in the area will see a lot of road closures for the next few hours. For a full list of road closures, click here.