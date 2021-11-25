12-Year-Old Sandro Cunningham Helping Less Fortunate At Trenton Area Soup Kitchen

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A 12-year-old Trenton boy is helping the less fortunate. Eyewitness News caught up Wednesday with Sandro Cunningham, who was handing out pies for free.
Cunningham was giving away pies for Thanksgiving outside the Trenton Area Soup Kitchen.
Cunningham is better known for setting up Sandro's Coat Rack, which was a coat rack outside the soup kitchen.
"It makes me feel really proud of my family and me," Cunningham said. "I feel like I'm making a difference in the world."
Cunningham raised $1,300 in 2021 on his own to make the pie giveaway possible.