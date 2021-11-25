PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city’s Thanksgiving Parade is back, and with it comes some road closures. There were some road closures Wednesday night as final preparations took place.
Here's a breakdown of what areas and roads to avoid if you're making your way through the city.
Parade Route
- Starts at 20th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard
- Eastbound on John F. Kennedy Boulevard to 16th Street
- Northbound on 16th Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- Westbound on Benjamin Franklin Parkway (Inner Lanes) to Eakins Oval
- Around Eakins Oval to Kelly Drive
- Parade disperses via Kelly Drive and Spring Garden Extension
Road Closures
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
- 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. – Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive closed for street rehearsals.
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
- 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive closed for street rehearsals.
- 6:30 p.m. – Eakins Oval closed for rehearsals and site build until conclusion of parade on Thursday, November 25.
- 7 p.m. – Inbound lanes of John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from 20th Street to Schuylkill Avenue, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade on Thursday, November 25.
- 9 p.m. – Outbound lanes of John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from 20th Street to Schuylkill Avenue, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade on Thursday, November 25.
Thursday, November 25, 2021
- 2 a.m. – Market Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 19th Street to 20th Street until conclusion of parade.
- 6 a.m. – Market Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 19th Street to 22nd Street until conclusion of parade.
- 7:30 a.m. – Parade route closed to vehicular traffic.
All road closures will be lifted by 3 p.m. on Thursday, November 25.
Parking restrictions started Tuesday with temporary “no parking” signs posted. Officials warn that vehicles parked in marked areas will be relocated.