PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The holiday season is here, starting with Thanksgiving just days away. As people plan to travel, shop, and eat, here are the things you need to know in the Tri-state area.
TRAVEL
The Philadelphia International Airport is asking travelers to not park their cars at the airport due to the holiday rush. Travelers who are flying with food or ingredients should check the TSA’s list of items that should go into checked baggage. For that list, click here.
SUPPLY CHAIN SHORTAGES
Global supply chain shortages are hitting consumers at a local level across the country. CBS3 talked to an expert who had tips on how to combat supply chain shortages in the Philadelphia area.
SHOPPING HOURS
Black Friday kicks off the Christmas shopping season, with many malls opening the night of Thanksgiving or at midnight Friday. CBS3 compiled a list of hours for Delaware Valley malls.
SHIPPING DEADLINES
SHIPPING DEADLINES

Major companies gave deadlines for shipping items so there's enough time for packages to arrive. For UPS and FedEx dates, click here.